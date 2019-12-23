Israel News for 12-23-2019

News Update

Syrian state media and Syrian opposition sources are reporting that missiles fired from Israel early this morning killed three Iranians near Damascus. Syrian TV reported that one of the missiles was shot down. The attack reportedly targeted Iranian and Syrian military positions near Damascus. Lebanese daily newspaper Al Akhbar also reported that Israel struck several arms depots near the Syrian town of Sayyidah Zaynab, some 10 km south of Damascus.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it will launch a probe into alleged Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians. PM Netanyahu responded to the news saying, “While we are moving forward in new areas of hope and peace with our Arab neighbors, the ICC in The Hague has taken a step backwards, it finally became a weapon in the political war against the State of Israel. The prosecutor’s decision against Israel is absurd. Who are they accusing here? Iran? Turkey? Syria? No – Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. This is terrible hypocrisy.”

Israel’s Supreme Court will debate the issue of whether the Prime Minister can legally form a government while under indictment. The court has ordered the attorney general to form a legal opinion on the matter to be presented prior to the court’s debate.

An Egged bus traveling from Jerusalem to Haifa overturned near Ben Gurion Airport Sunday night and slammed into a concrete stop. Three women and one man were killed and 14 other passengers injured. The driver was charged with negligent homicide. One of the fatalities was identified as 79-year-old Yosef Kahalani, a grandfather who was returning home after a visit to Jerusalem.

Important Update:

