Israel News for 2-14-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

Syrian state-run media reported that Syrian missile defense batteries engaged missiles over Damascus that were fired from Israel late last night, and intercepted several of them. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that seven people were killed in the attack that targeted Iranian-backed militias in the area between the Damascus international airport and the Sayeda Zeinab neighborhood, south of the capital. When asked about the attack, PM Netanyahu said that perhaps it was Belgium.

A US Navy ship boarded a boat in the Arabian Sea earlier this week and seized more than 150 Iranian-made anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) released a list of more than 100 companies it says are operating in the Israeli settlements. The list includes the major Israeli banks, telecom and cable companies. It also includes major US and European companies. Israeli leaders as well as the White House and members of Congress condemned the publication of the list. If the companies on the list do end up being boycotted, the people that will end up suffering will be the Palestinian workers, who have good paying jobs at those companies.

PM Netanyahu announced that he would appoint former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat as his next Finance Minister, if he ends up forming a government.

According to figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, 32,456 new homes were bought in 2019, 42% more than in 2018. The leading city in new homes purchased was Ramat Gan with 1,583, followed by Herzliya and Tel Aviv. Around 45% of those home purchases were subsidized under the Buyer Fixed Price Plan, which helps facilitate the purchase of a first apartment with preferential terms.