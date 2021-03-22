Israel News for 3-22-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 669 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, putting the contagion rate at 1.5%. There are currently 529 people hospitalized in serious condition. There have been 6,098 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Israel’s coronavirus czar said yesterday that although he doesn’t expect another COVID-19 wave to hit the country, a mask mandate will continue for the foreseeable future.

Election day in Israel is tomorrow. There are 24 parties running for the Knesset. Parties must get at least 3.25% of the total vote to enter the Knesset with the minimum of 4 seats. To read more about the the last minute efforts of the major parties, click here.

Here is the average of the 3 latest election polls with the projected number of Knesset seats for each party:

Likud – 30

Yesh Atid – 18

Yamina – 10

New Hope – 9

Joint Arab List – 8

Shas – 8

Yisrael Beitenu – 7

United Torah Judaism – 7

Labor – 5

Religious Zionist – 5

Blue & White – 4

Meretz – 4

Ra’am – 4

There is no clear path to the 61 seat majority required to form a government.

To learn more about each political party, click here.