Israel News for 11-25-2019

News Update

Palestinians in the West Bank have declared Tuesday “a day of rage” in protest over the United States decision to soften its position on Israeli settlements in the area. The demonstrations will be held under the leadership of veteran Fatah leader Mahmoud al-Aloul, with the knowledge and consent of Palestinian President of Mahmoud Abbas. They are expected to turn violent in areas where Israeli soldiers are stationed.

The Likud party is expected to hold a primary in six weeks. PM Netanyahu’s chief rival Gideon Saar is expected to challenge him for the party leadership.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley met in Israel Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi. The IDF said that the two discussed “a series of operational topics and regional developments.” General Milley also reaffirmed the US commitment to its relationship with Israel. Last week, US Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein visited Israel to participate in the Blue Flag joint military exercise. On November 10, the commander of American military forces in the Middle East arrived in Israel for meetings with the IDF leadership.

A free bus service started operating this past Shabbat in and between the cities of Tel Aviv, Ramat Hasharon, Kiryat Ono, and Givatayim. The service began at the commencement of the sabbath on Friday evening. It has 500 stops in the participating cities, placed so as to avoid areas with sizable religious populations. The service does not come within the definition of public transport, which under the religious status quo does not operate in these cities on Saturdays, but is a private venture for the welfare of the citizens of the cities involved, and use of it is free of charge.

Pepsico, which acquired Israeli company SodaStream over a year ago, is planning to expand the SodaStream facility near Rahat at a cost of NIS 320 million. SodaStream currently has 1,500 employees at the plant, and will hire 1,000 more for the expanded plant.