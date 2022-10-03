Israel News for 10-3-2022

News Update

During an IDF anti-terror raid in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah early this morning, a vehicle attempted to ram troops. Soldiers shot and killed the 2 terrorists driving the vehicle. On Sunday, an IDF soldier was shot and lightly wounded while protecting a peaceful protest by settlers outside of Nablus. The settlers were calling for the IDF to mount a major offensive against terrorists in the West Bank.

A Palestinian woman visiting her brother at the Nafha Prison in southern Israel stabbed a female prison guard, lightly wounding her. The terrorist pulled out a pair of scissors during a security check and stabbed the guard before being detained. She allegedly shouted that she was committing the attack, “for the sake of Palestine and her brother.”

The Shin Bet announced that it had broken up a 6 member Islamic State terror cell in Nazareth that was planning to carry out terrorist attacks throughout Israel. For more, click here.

The Immigration Ministry said that around 40,000 Ukrainians and 24,000 Russians arrived in Israel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The government approved 90 million shekels for the ministry, in order to meet the demand for housing, health care and education for the new arrivals.

The government will discuss Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman’s proposal to extend the Law of Return to include anyone with at least one Jewish great-grandparent, instead of the current requirement of one Jewish grandparent. Liberman said that this could be just a temporary measure to allow Russian men to avoid the new military draft in Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of birds, including birds of prey, pelicans and storks, have begun arriving Israel, as they migrate to warmer climates for the winter.