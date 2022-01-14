Israel News for 1-14-2022

News Update

Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar, company commanders in the elite Egoz unit, were killed by friendly fire near their base in the Jordan Valley. According to the IDF, around 11pm, the officers were performing a patrol around the Nabi Musa training base in the Jordan Valley after a nighttime training exercise. As they were walking, they spotted a suspicious figure walking nearby. The officers attempted to arrest the suspect, first calling for him to halt and then firing their weapons into the air. A soldier from their unit heard the gunfire and fired at them, misidentifying them as possible terrorists, and fatally wounded them.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested several Israeli women suspected of communicating with Iranian intelligence officers, who attempted to recruit them as spies. The women were Jewish immigrants from Iran. To read more, click here.

Hamas is accusing Israel of using specially trained Dolphins to spy on them. Ok then…

Over 2,000 Bedouin staged a violent protest near Bersheva against tree planting in the Negev by the Jewish National Fund. Protesters threw rocks at police, who managed to push them back off of the highway that they were blocking. Protesters claimed that the police infringed on their right to protest. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry today reported 40,430 new Covid cases on Thursday, resulting in a 12.65% infection rate. Hospitals are currently treating 306 Covid patients in serious condition, out of whom 76 are connected to ventilators.

Israel is being hit by a winter storm, which should last through the weekend. Major flooding is expected.