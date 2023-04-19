Israel News for 4-19-2023

News Update

A 15 year old Arab from a village near Nablus shot and wounded 2 Israeli men as they were driving through the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah yesterday to pray at the tomb of Shimon Hatzadik, which is located in the neighborhood. Security forces apprehended the terrorist today. The terrorist had posted his attack on Facebook.

The Jerusalem District Court sentenced terrorist Sant al Turman to 30 years in prison for his 2020 ramming attack that wounded 12 IDF Golani soldiers. The terrorist must also pay a 300,000 shekel fine, to be divided by the wounded.

Syrian journalists and opposition figures are reporting that the IDF shelled positions identified with Hezbollah and members of pro-Iranian militias in the outskirts of the town of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku today. Cohen’s said they spoke about “our shared strategic regional challenges, especially regional security and the fight against terrorism.” Cohen will fly to Turkmenistan later today to open Israel’s embassy in Ashgabat. Both Azerbaijan, which is majority Shiite, and Turkmenistan border Iran. Foreign reports have indicated that Azerbaijan likely allows Israel to use bases on its soil to launch reconnaissance flights over Iran and to send intelligence operatives into the country to disrupt its nuclear program. Israel supplied 69 percent of Azerbaijan’s major arms imports in 2016-2020. Azerbaijan supplies Israel with over 30% of its oil.