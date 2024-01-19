Israel News for 1-19-2024

News Update

Yesterday, Kfir Bibas turned 1 years old in captivity in Gaza. We can only hope and pray that he is still alive and that he will be returned home with all of the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas.

Several women recently released from captivity recounted the horrors they experienced to business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos and also to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. For more, click here.

The IDF conducting a search and rescue operation in a cemetery in Gaza and reportedly brought 21 bodies back to Israel. Some of them might be the bodies of Israeli hostages. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

IDF air, ground and naval forces continue to conduct operations throughout Gaza. An airstrike eliminated a high ranking Islamic Jihad commander responsible for psychological warfare. Troops also destroyed the main Hamas weapons production facility, which was spread among numerous tunnels and above ground structures.

IDF Soldiers killed in Gaza:

Staff Sgt. Ori Gerby, 20, of the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Herzliya.

For a complete list of the 194 IDF soldiers that have fallen since the start of the ground invasion, click here.

IDF jets struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon yesterday and today, in response to rockets fired.

There are still a quarter of a million Israel displaced from their homes in the north and south who cannot return as long as Hezbollah and Hamas threaten Israel’s security. This situation cannot continue for much longer. The only definitive solution is to degrade Hezbollah’s and Hamas’ military capabilities to the point that it will be impossible for them to attack. The IDF is in the process of doing that in Gaza. Hezbollah is next.

Israel has launched a new website with information, photos and videos of the Hamas Oct. 7 massacre. The images on the site are very graphic and emotionally difficult to see, but it is important for the world to see the inhuman crimes that Hamas and their civilian supporters perpetrated that day. To view the website, click here.