Israel News for 5-5-2021

News Update

PM Netanyahu’s mandate to form a government expired at midnight yesterday. This morning, President Rivlin met with both Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, to decide who will get the mandate next. Gideon Saar’s New Hope party announced they will recommend Lapid as their candidate to form a new government. Lapid’s Yesh Atid party controls 18 Knesset seats while Bennett’s Yamina only 7. One Yamina MK said that he would not support a unity government with the Left.

IDF forces surrounded a building in Nablus, in search of 47-year-old Muntasir Shalabi, the terrorist suspected of shooting and wounding 3 yeshiva students at a bus stop on Sunday. The troops reported cleared the building of its residents and then threw grenades and fired shots into it before entering. The suspect was not found. The IDF has arrested the suspects wife and 17 year old son.

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles struck locations in the northwestern towns of Haffeh and Masyaf, killing one person and wounding six.

Israel’s Baruch Padeh Medical Center, located near Tiberius, has sent a delegation of top doctors to Botswana to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19. Earlier this week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Israeli company Amdocs sent medical assistance to India, including thousands of oxygen generators, ventilators and other much-needed equipment. Sheba Medical Center, at Tel Hashomer, sent $200,000 worth of medical supplies to Uruguay, as well as a delegation of experts to share knowledge on how best to fight the pandemic.