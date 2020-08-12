Israel News for 8-12-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,819 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hour period since Tuesday morning. There are currently 24,963 active cases of which 379 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 109 on ventilators. There have been 633 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu yesterday expressed concern at the drop in the number of tests conducted daily, which may conceal a greater rate of infection. Gamzu warned more restrictions could be imposed if the rate of infection is not reduced considerably.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that he would investigate the vaccine that Russia claims to have developed. Israel is developing its own vaccine candidate and intends to begin human trials as early as October. It has also signed with Moderna and Arcturus Therapeutics for the option to buy their potential vaccines.

Dozens of masked settler youths threw rocks and bottles of paint at border police near the settlement of Yitzhar this morning, as police demolished three wooden buildings that were constructed illegally in the Shevach Haaretz outpost near Yitzhar. One border policeman was injured. Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich condemned the attack against police as well as the demolition of the structures.

Incendiary balloons continue to be launched into Israel from Gaza, starting fires in border communities. The IDF said today that it has carried out strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza with tanks, attack helicopters and fighter jets in response to the attacks. One missile launched from an attack helicopter landed near a cowshed in a kibbutz near the border fence, but did not explode. The shed was damaged. The IDF is investigating the accident.

The United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mandate is up for renewal next month, and Israel and the US are demanding that the force get more authority to ensure Hezbollah’s compliance with UN resolutions. To read more about this click here.