Israel News for 8-31-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,102 new coronavirus cases yesterday, based on a significant drop in testing. There are currently 20,334 active cases of which 453 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 123 on ventilators. There have been 922 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Cabinet ministers have approved a plan to divide the country into 250 zones where regulations would be imposed depending on the levels of infection in each zone.

An El Al flight from Tel Aviv landed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, today carrying Israeli and American officials including senior White House aide Jared Kushner. The plane flew through Saudi Arabian airspace. Before boarding the flight Kushner said, “While this is a historic flight, we hope that it will start an even more historic journey in the Middle East and beyond. The future does not have to be predetermined by the past. This is a very hopeful time, and I believe that so much peace and prosperity is possible in this region and around the world.”

The Israeli, American and UAE delegations will discuss diplomacy, finance, aviation and entry visas, health, culture and tourism, space and science and investment, innovation and trade.

Meanwhile, shortly before the Israeli plane landed, at least three people were killed and several others injured in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirate cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth $79 million to supply the US army with components for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.