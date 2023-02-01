Israel News for 2-1-2023

News Update

Two IDF soldiers crossing the road at the Tapuah Junction were hit by a van that accelerated towards them. An IDF force nearby opened fire but the vehicle fled. The wounded men were evacuated to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle later turned himself in to authorities. The incident is being investigated. Also, security forces arrested 4 terror suspects in overnight raids.

Director General of Israel National Cyber Directorate Gaby Portnoy said that, over the past year, Israel’s cyber defense authority foiled over a thousand major attacks that had the potential of seriously crippling the country’s economy.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. opposes any move that is in opposition to the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, demolishing houses, and compromising the status quo at the holy sites revered by both Jews and Muslims. He also said Israel and the United States have a shared commitment to prevent a nuclear Iran and to stand together to prevent Iran’s destabilizing actions in the region, including supplying drones to Russia. Blinken announced a Palestinian support package of $50 million to expand 4G internet support throughout Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

Tom Livne, the founder of multi-billion dollar software giant Verbit, said that he intends to leave Israel due to the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

US businessman and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. controlling shareholder Kenny Rozenberg has increased his stake in the airline from 39% to 45%, by converting warrants to shares.