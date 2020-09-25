Israel News for 9-25-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 7,527 new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That makes 3 days in a row with over 7,000 new cases. There are currently 60,786 active cases of which 669 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 167 on ventilators. There have been 1,378 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. A stricter nationwide 2 week lockdown goes into effect today.

The Israeli navy and defense establishment tested a new Israeli developed missile system yesterday “that will ensure the maritime superiority of the Navy.” According to the IDF, the missile system has more accurate and flexible attack capabilities, longer ranges, and a better ability to deal with advanced threats.

Amazon plans to hire 150 new employees for its research and development centers in Israel. This will bring the company’s total employee count in Israel to 1,300.

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins Sunday night and ends on Monday night. It is a day of prayer, fasting and repentance. It is also the day upon which God promises to grant atonement to those worthy of it. May we all merit atonement and be granted a healthy, happy and successful new year.