Israel News for 9-23-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 6,923 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 54,322 active cases of which 631 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 163 on ventilators. There have been 1,316 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Coronavirus cabinet will reconvene today after failing to agree upon new restrictions in a 9 hour meeting yesterday. The main issue discussed was wether to restrict the mass protests against PM Netanyahu, which are feared to be major virus spreaders. Ministers also debated closing all synagogues.

A delegation of Israeli officials departed for Bahrain today to finalize the details of the normalization agreement signed last week.

Defense Minister Gantz met with Pentagon officials in Washington this week, to discuss new weaponry that Israel wants to buy from the US as well as the issue of the US selling advanced F35 fighter planes to the UAE. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper pledged on Tuesday to help maintain Israel’s military superiority in the Middle East.

Israel and Italy have signed an agreement in which Israel agreed to sell Italy Spike anti-tank guided missiles and aircraft simulators and Italy will sell Israel training helicopters to replace the IDF’s aging fleet.

A major UAE based investment company has signed an agreement with Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital facility in Israel, to cooperate on a series of key medical challenges, including the battle against COVID-19, medical education and research, medical tourism, and the future of hospital care.