Israel News for 8-4-2021

News Update

The IDF reported that 3 rockets were fired from Lebanon today, with 2 rockets landing in Israel. One of the rockets fell near the northern town of Kiryat Shemona. There were no casualties. The IDF responded with several artillery strikes into Lebanon.

The PM said Israel was enlisting an international response to Iran’s alleged attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman last week, but added that if necessary, “we are able to act alone.” The UK has asked the UN Security Council to “respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions and lack of respect for international law.”

Yesterday, an undercover Border Police counterterrorism unit (Yamam) came under a massive gunfire and explosive attack during an arrest operation in the city of Jenin. The unit responded, neutralizing 6 of the attackers.

The commander of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service is reporting that arsonists are starting large numbers of fires in the West Bank as the heat wave in the country continues.

The Health Ministry reported 3,226 new covid cases on Tuesday, following another over 3,000 case day on Monday. The infection rate is at 3.3%. The government placed the U.S. and 17 other countries under severe travel warning. From August 11, all travelers from these specified destinations will be required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days, regardless of whether they had been vaccinated for or recovered from coronavirus.

A record of almost 210,000 new cars came on to Israel’s roads in the first seven months of 2021, just 2% less than in all of 2020, and up 48% over the January-July 2020 period. In July, which is usually considered a ‘vacation’ month when deliveries dip, 26,177 new cars were delivered in Israel, up 15% from July 2020. Sources in the car industry say that at the moment demand for many models outstrips supply with consignments due to arrive towards the end of the second quarter sold out in advance. To read more, click here.