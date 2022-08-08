Israel News for 8-8-2022

News Update

The IDF Homefront Command has lifter all restrictions implemented on the home front during the 3 days of fighting between the IDF and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in Gaza. Israel reopened the border crossings into Gaza as well as the roads in Israel near the Gaza border. A ceasefire agreement with the PIJ was implemented on Sunday at 8pm. Right before the ceasefire, the PIJ fired 50 rockets, some at targets in central Israel including Tel Aviv. One rocket was intercepted above Ben Gurion Airport. A rocket that hit near a factory in Ashkelon injured a Palestinian worker. Another rocket hit near a house in Sderot, but the family was in a shelter and emerged unharmed.

According to the IDF, during the 3 days of fighting, 1,100 rockets were launched towards Israel, 200 of which fell in Gaza and 610 fell in open areas in Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted 380 rockets that were heading for populated areas, resulting in a 96% success rate. The IDF hit 170 PIJ targets, resulting in 35 killed, including 11 civilians. Misfired PIJ rockets killed 16 civilians in Gaza. Israeli officials said that they were pleased that Hamas did not join in the fighting, even though it did nothing to curb the PIJ in Gaza.

Internal Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said that the ceasefire deal did not include releasing two senior members of PIJ who are in Israeli custody.

The IDF released footage of a planned IDF strike on a PIJ commanded that was called off because some children were noticed playing near the intended target. To see the video (Hebrew), click here.

President Isaac Herzog visited Sderot today and met with the mayors and council heads of the towns surrounding Sderot. He said, “I have come here in the name of all the people of Israel to say thank you to you and all the residents of the Gaza envelope and the city of Sderot. Without this area, there is no Israel. You are the entryway to Israel, and you are the wall that protects the country.”