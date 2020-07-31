Israel News for 7-31-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,785 in the last 24 hours. There are currently 26,080 active cases, of which 321 are in serious condition and 93 on ventilators. There have been 503 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, both the defense minister (Gantz) and health minister (Edelstein) are pushing to remove the partial weekend lockdowns, claiming that they make “no sense”.

Demonstrations in front of the PM’s residence in Jerusalem and the residence of Internal Security Minister Ohama in Tel Aviv continued last night, with thousands gathering to protest.

