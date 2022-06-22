Israel News for 6-22-2022

News Update

The Knesset today voted to dissolve, in a preliminary reading of a bill expected to be finalized next week. Once the bill is passed, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over as Prime Minister of the interim government from Naftali Bennett, as per their coalition agreement, until new elections are held or unless the Likud can manage to form a new government before the Knesset takes a final vote to dissolve. The Likud is reportedly in negotiations with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar to convince them to join a Netanyahu led government.

Prime Minister Bennett said that he will not support a proposed bill to block opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu from running in the next elections. The bill has very little hope of passing and, even if it does, could be struck down by the Supreme Court.

Israel will begin bringing in workers from Morocco to work in construction and nursing, based on an agreement signed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat today. During her meeting with the foreign minister, Shaked publicly gave, for the first time, Israel’s support for Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara.

The Defense Ministry’s Department of Engineering and Construction and the IDF Central Command on Tuesday began the construction of a 45 kilometer-long security barrier in the Northern Samaria area. The security barrier will be about 45 kilometers long and 9 meters tall, beginning in Northern Samaria and ending in the Bat Hefer area. The barrier will replace the security fence that was built about 20 years ago.

The IDF has been training for urban warfare in a mock Palestinian village, with 500 structures, at an undisclosed army base. To read more, click here.