Israel News for 8-10-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 884 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are currently 23,998 active cases, of which 397 are in serious condition and 118 on ventilators. There have been 606 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus cabinet has decided to once again restrict the number of people allowed to travel in a car to three, including the driver; extend a ban on more than 10 people at any indoor gatherings, including restaurants and synagogues, while outdoor meetings will be limited to no more than 20 people at a time.

Closures will also be reimposed on all nightclubs, bars, event halls, cultural venues, water parks and amusement parks. Existing restrictions on public events, including conventions, parties, festivals and organized trips, will be extended until further notice.

IDF aircraft struck a Hamas observation post in northern Gaza yesterday in response to explosive balloons that were launched into Israel.

Earlier today Hamas fired a barrage of at least four rockets towards the Mediterranean Sea as an apparent warning to Israel. Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, which is considered close to Hamas, reported Saturday that the group had informed Egyptian intelligence officials mediating between it and Israel that the relative calm along the border would end. Hamas is worried that the Qatari aid it is receiving might end next month.

PM Netanyahu and DM Gantz have agreed on a compromise to extend the deadline for passing a budget for several months to avoid the potential for another round of elections. According to the original agreement, if a budget was not passed by August 25, the government would fall and new elections would be called. Netanyahu wants a 1 year budget while Gantz insists on a 2 year budget.

For the past week, thousands of Palestinians have been illegally entering Israel (through several holes in fences) to go to beaches in Jaffa, Herzliya, Haifa, Netanya and Tel Aviv — and the IDF has not stopped them. In some cases soldiers have even helped the families cross into Israel and then back into PA territory. The IDF had no comment.

Hotels and vacation rentals in the north and the south are full as Israelis who usually go abroad, vacation in the country.