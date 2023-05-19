Israel News for 5-19-2023

News Update

Security forces arrested 7 terror suspects in overnight raids throughout the West Bank.

Yesterday, tens of thousands of Jews danced and marched with Israeli flags through Jerusalem and the Old City, converging at the Western Wall, in commemoration and celebration of the liberation and unification of Jerusalem during the Six Day War. There were no major issues.

Thankfully, that’s all the news for today.

As a wise person once said, “No news is good news.”

Have a Shabbat Shalom and an amazing weekend!