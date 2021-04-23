Israel News for 4-21-2021

News Update

Police arrested over 50 Arabs overnight during unrest in Jerusalem. Arab protesters are suspected of throwing rocks, firing fireworks and assaulting police officers. Over 20 police officers were injured. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to break up crowds.

Hundreds of activists of the far-right Lehavah group demonstrated in Jerusalem Thursday night, throwing rocks at police officers overseeing the protest and hurling racial slurs at Arab counter-protesters. The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a statement today expressing concern over the unrest in the city. Police are preparing for more unrest following Ramadan prayers on Friday.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded near the Dimona nuclear reactor in the Negev yesterday. The IDF said that the missile was not deliberately fired at the target but was an errant missile fired at an Israeli aircraft during an air strike over Syria. In response, Israeli jets struck air defense systems in Syria, including the battery that fired the missile. Defense Minister Gantz admitted that the IDF attempted to intercept the missile, but was “unsuccessful”. He said that the IDF has launched an investigation to determine why the interception failed.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit intends to indict United Torah Judaism co-leader and Construction Minister Yaakov Litzman. To read more click here.

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder and former head of ZAKA – the emergency response organization, attempted to hang himself yesterday. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. He is under investigation for numerous allegations of rape and sexual assault. Police were reportedly preparing to arrest him next week.

Israel and Bahrain have agreed to mutually recognize each other’s vaccinations and the so-called Green Pass given to those fully inoculated or recovered. Over 5 million Israelis have been vaccinated so far.

The Ministry of Health has published a warning against non-vital travel overseas. In addition, it has published a warning against travel to seven specific countries: Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Turkey. The warning applies to everybody, including people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and people who have recovered from the disease.

Tesla has opened a pop-up store in the Ramat Aviv Mall in north Tel Aviv.