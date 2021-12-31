Israel News for 12-31-2021

News Update

A terrorist with a knife charged at Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at a bus stop near the city of Ariel. After he ignored calls to stop, troops on the scene fired at him and critically wounded him. He died later in the hospital.

At least 3 Border Policemen were injured as they attempted to dismantle a structure considered illegal in the settlement of Yitzhar in Samaria. The policemen were attacked by rioters throwing rocks and burning tires. Several settler youths were also hurt. Police managed to disperse the settlers using riot gear. Military vehicles were also damaged in the incident. To read more, click here.

Israel has signed a deal with the United States on Thursday to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refueling planes for around $2 billion. The first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026 and the refueling planes not before 2025. Israel is trying to speed up the delivery of the refueling planes.

A US State Department spokesman tweeted that the US is “very pleased” with the recent meeting between Defense Minister Gantz and Palestinian Authority Abbas in Israel. He added, “We hope confidence-building measures discussed will accelerate momentum to further advance freedom, security, and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike in 2022.”

The Health Ministry today reported 4,916 new Covid cases, resulting in a 3.15% infection rate. There are 93 Covid patients hospitalized in serious condition, with 37 on ventilators.

Israel’s population grew by about 160,000 people (1.7%) in 2021, reaching about 9,450,000 including 6.98 million (73.9%) Jews, about two million (21.1%) Arab and 472,000 from other sectors. About 184,000 babies were born in Israel in 2021: 73.8% to Jewish mothers, 23.4% to Muslim mothers and 2.8% to other mothers from other sectors. About 25,000 new immigrants arrived in Israel in 2021, 5,000 more than last year. 30% of them came from Russia, 14.6% from France, 13.9% from the U.S. and 12.4% from Ukraine.

Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel has declared that Israel Postal Company will be 100% privatized, with 40% of the shares in the company initially being floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. To read more, click here.