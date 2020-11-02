Israel News for 11-2-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 676 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The contagion rate has again increased to 3.1%. There are currently 11,254 active cases of which 372 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 170 on ventilators. There have been 2,554 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The cabinet will meet today to discuss further steps to ease the lockdown.

With the US election tomorrow, PM Netanyahu praised the Middle East policies of the Trump administration, although he did not openly take sides in the election. But I think it’s pretty clear who the PM, and the overwhelming majority of Israelis, want to win. The Palestinian leadership has openly expressed their support for a Biden victory.

[I personally cannot see how any other president could show greater support towards Israel. Especially not someone supported by a very powerful and vocal left-leaning faction of his party that has been openly anti-Israel. Of course, American voters must base their decision on many factors — but if Israel were the only issue, I think the choice would be clear.]

The IDF today demolished the home of Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweika, the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon in a stabbing attack in August. The IDF Spokesperson said approximately 150 Palestinians rioted in the village of Rujeeb, near Nablus, while bulldozers destroyed the home. The Supreme Court had rejected the appeal of the terrorist’s family and permitted the demolition.

