Israel News for 9-27-2023

News Update

The Shin Bet announced today that it uncovered an Iranian plot to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and others. The Shin Bet arrested five suspects including two Israeli citizens and three Palestinians. Ben-Givr thanked security forces and said, “I will continue to work fearlessly to bring about a significant change to the prison conditions of convicted terrorists and to fight against terror and for Israel’s sovereignty and the right of Jews to pray on Temple Mount.”

Security forces arrested 13 terror suspects in overnight raids last night. They also discovered and shut down a weapons manufacturing facility in Hebron.

Israel sent a message to Hamas through UN envoy Tor Wennesland, who visited Gaza, that once violent demonstrations near the border fence cease and incendiary balloon launches toward Israel stop, the Erez crossing will reopen to allow workers to enter into Israel. For more, click here.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday at the head of a delegation participating in the UN tourism conference in Riyadh. He is the first member of the Israeli government to make an official and public visit to the country. Ministers of Communication Shlomo Karhi and Likud lawmaker David Bitan are expected to visit next week. For more, click here.