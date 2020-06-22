Israel News for 6-22-2020

News Update

A special cabinet meeting was held today to discuss the recent upswing in coronavirus cases, as the country continues to lift restrictions and open up. The PM again warned Israelis to follow health ministry regulations regarding social distancing and mask wearing and pledged increased enforcement and digital tracking. He also said that he would consider reinstating regulations against large gatherings if the situation continued to worsen.

The cities with the most cases discovered in the last three days are Jerusalem (29), Bnei Brak (27), Bat Yam (23), Tel Aviv (23), Petah Tikva (17), Ashdod (15), Haifa (14), Elad (13), Rahat (8), Tiberius (8) and Beersheba (8).

A top police official said that the police would increase enforcement. He said, “We will be at commercial centers, football fields, beaches. Enforcement will also be conducted on the streets, wherever we need to be. If we have to board buses, we will board buses. We will set up checkpoints, enforce in taxis, on weekends in night clubs – all locations that have crowds. Any public place where we will have to be at – we’ll get there.” Meanwhile, the Israeli railway system reopened today and cinemas are set to reopen on July 9th.

According to the defense ministry, Israel exported $7.2 billion of military exports in 2019, maintaining Israel’s position among the world’s top 10 largest military exporters.

The Knesset’s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee held a discussion on domestic violence, the rise of cases during the coronavirus outbreak, and the government’s implementation of a plan to curb the abuse.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai announced yesterday that the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality will recognize same-sex and interfaith marriages and other couples who are not eligible to be officially married by the state’s rabbinate, which is the sole authority capable of marrying Jewish couples. Marriages in other religious communities are authorized by the religious authorities of those communities. There is no secular marriage in Israel.

Official recognition by the municipality will make the respective couples eligible for municipal benefits, including housing tax discounts, and easier enrollment of their children into public daycares and schools.