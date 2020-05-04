Israel news summary

Israel News for 5-4-2020

News Update

Deaths from the coronavirus in Israel have risen to 234. There are 72 people on ventilators. Only 29 new cases were reported yesterday.

The government today will discuss further lifting of coronavirus restrictions, including the reopening of shopping malls, universities and national parks this Friday. A million children returned to school yesterday.

Natan Sharansky, the winner of this year’s Genesis prize for outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values, will donate his 1 million dollar prize to the fight against coronavirus in Israel and abroad. Sharansky fought for Jewish and human rights in the former Soviet Union and was imprisoned there for 9 years before coming to Israel, where he served in the Knesset and as head of the Jewish Agency.

 

