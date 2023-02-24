Israel News for 2-24-2023

News Update

On Wednesday, hundreds of IDF troops entered the Old City city of Nablus (Shechem) in a raid to arrest 3 terrorists suspected in participating in shooting attacks against Israelis. The troops came under attack and returned fire. The 3 terrorists were killed along with at least 8 other Palestinians. Over 100 Palestinians were reportedly wounded. No IDF casualties were reported. Saudi Arabia and Egypt and Jordan issued statements condemning the raid. The US State Departed expressed concern while recognizing Israel’s security needs. Thousands of Palestinian demonstrators held marches late last night, including in east Jerusalem, in protest over the raid.

On Thursday, terrorists in Gaza launched 6 rockets at Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted five of the rockets and one fell in open fields. The IDF responded with strikes against Hamas military targets in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant and Finance Minister Smotrich signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to Smotrich being responsible for the civil administration over Judea and Samaria within the defense ministry. Smotrich had threatened to not support the new budget if he did not get the powers that he was promised in the coalition agreement.

Last night, President Herzog met with a delegation of Democratic US Senators, headed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Also taking part in the meeting were Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Israel voted for a UN non-binding resolution calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. The vote was 141-7, with 32 abstentions. Israel’s UN Ambassador Erdan said that Israel will help Ukraine develop an early warning missile system and will expand humanitarian for the country.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for Africa Sharon Bar-Li, representing the Israeli delegation to the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, was expelled from the session hall despite Israel having observer status at the African Union and having proper credentials. The Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli government “takes seriously the incident in which the Israeli representative was removed from the debate at the African Union summit.” A ministry spokesperson added that, “it is sad to see that the African Union has been taken hostage by a small number of extremist countries such as Algeria and South Africa, driven by hatred and controlled by Iran.”

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that it had received approval from Oman to allow Israeli carriers to use its airspace.

Earlier this week the UAE and Israel announced a jointly created unmanned naval reconnaissance vessel, which will be used to monitor and protect against Iranian military activity.