Israel News for 1-6-2020

Palestinian terrorist Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin was convicted by the Judea Military Court today in the murder of American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld, as well as for three other murder attempts. Fuld, 45, was stabbed in the upper back on September 16, 2018, outside the Gush Etzion shopping center, by Jabarin, a 17-year-old from Yatta, south of Hebron. Fuld managed to shoot and wound Jabarin before succumbing to his wounds. The verdict has not yet been released. The entire trial, including the verdict announcement, has been and will continue to be behind closed doors, because the murderer was a minor when Fuld was killed.

Flash floods caused by heavy rains in Israel have claimed the lives of 4 people, including two 25 year olds drowned when trapped in a basement elevator in Tel Aviv. A new research report is predicting that Israel will be hit by the El Nino storm front this year.

According to a year end report by the IDF, in 2019 there were 1,295 documented rocket launches from the Gaza Strip. Of that number, 729 landed in open areas and an additional 478 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system – about 85% of all rockets launched at populated areas. Two IDF soldiers were killed in 2019 by terrorist activity and soldiers were moderately to seriously wounded. THe number of terror attacks decreased significantly in 2019.