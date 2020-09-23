Israel News for 9-16-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

The Health Ministry reported 5,523 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 40,689 active cases of which 535 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 138 on ventilators. There have been 1,147 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Ministers voted to shut down all schools on Thursday, one day before the general lockdown goes into effect.

Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed peace agreements, brokered by US President Trump, at the White House yesterday. During the ceremony the UAE Foreign Minister thanked Israel for halting the annexation of territory and the Bahrain FM stressed the need to now come up with a deal between Israel and the Palestinians. President Trump told PM Netanyahu in a private meeting that several other Arab countries would soon be “coming along very quickly” to sign agreements with Israel, but he did not mention any names.

While the ceremony was getting underway, Hamas fired rockets into Israel from Gaza. Three people were wounded by rocket fragments at a shopping mall in Ashdod. The IDF responded last night with 10 airstrikes against Hamas military targets in Gaza.

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, begins this Friday evening and lasts until Sunday evening. The new year according to the Hebrew calendar with be 5781. According to Jewish tradition it is the time when God sits in judgement and reviews the actions of every human being. May we all merit to be inscribed in the Book of Life. Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and successful new year. And may God grant Israel a year of peace and prosperity. [We’ll see you back here on Monday.]