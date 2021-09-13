Israel News for 9-13-2021

News Update

IDF troops shot and injured a terrorist who tried to stab soldiers at the Gush Etzion Junction today. The terrorist, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Bilu from the West Bank village of Beit Fajjar, was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate-severe condition. No other casualties were reported in the attack.

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas targets in Gaza today in response to 3 separate rocket launches from Gaza last night and this morning. At least two of the launches were intercepted by its Iron Dome rocket defense system. No casualties were reported on either side.

Four of the six prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa Prison last week were recaptured on Friday and Saturday. The remaining 2 are still at large and are suspected of having crossed into PA territory. The government has set up a commission of inquiry to investigate how the prisoners could have escaped and what needs to be fixed in the prisons system to prevent future escapes.

MK Meir Porush, a member of the Haredi UTJ party, was attacked outside of his home in Jerusalem today by a man, also dressed in Haredi clothing, who attempted to cut off his beard. Porush was able to fend off his attacker.

The Health Ministry today reported 7,686 new corona cases on Sunday, with an infection rate of 5.24%. At least 691 patients are in severe condition, of whom 187 are ventilated. 7,384 have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

EgyptAir, the national airline of Egypt, will begin direct flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv early next month. Currently, the only flights between Israel and Cairo are operated by Air Sinai, a subsidiary of EgyptAir, which operates the flights in unmarked planes without the Egyptian flag. The Air Sinai flights between Tel Aviv and Cairo have operated continuously since the 1980s in order to fulfill the terms of the 1979 peace deal between Israel and Egypt. Israel, today, lifted travel restrictions on citizens visiting the Sinai Peninsula.

Fifteen thousand new housing units will be added to the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel. To read more, click here.

Need a Seat for the High Holidays?

More than 1150 synagogues across the U.S. and around the world are opening their doors to Jewish college students and young adults for this year’s Jewish High Holy Days at no cost, thanks to Synagogue Connect.

Founded by Rabbis Ronald Brown and Charles Klein in 2017, Synagogue Connect helps Jews between 18 and 26 of age find and arrange to attend Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services – For Free! Participating synagogues comprise all affiliations – Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist, Humanistic, Chabad, Renewal, and Independent – and are of all sizes, from mega-synagogues to intimate congregations.

To access the Synagogue Connect database, go to www.synagogueconnect.org.