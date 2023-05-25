Israel News for 5-25-2023

News Update

Security forces last night arrested a fugitive terrorist involved in a September 2022 shooting and firebomb attack on a bus carrying IDF soldiers in the Jordan Valley, in which 6 soldiers and a bus drive were wounded. Maher al-Said Turkman, a 50-year-old farmer from the village of al-Jiftlik in the heart of the Jordan Valley, carried out the attack together with his son Mohammad Turkman and nephew Walid Turkman, using a vehicle with an Israeli license plate which was registered in the name of his wife, who is an Israeli citizen. Mohammad and Walid were arrested shortly after the attack. For more, click here.

Yesterday, shot were fired from Syria towards an IDF drone conducting routine surveillance. The IDF responded with machine gun fire towards the location of the shot source. The drone was not damaged.

The IDF conducted a raid in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho on Wednesday. The IDF says that arrested 2 terror suspects. Palestinian sources say that 14 people were detained. The troops came under attack and returned fire. Eight Palestinians were reportedly wounded in the operation.

The Knesset passed Israel’s Budget Bill for the years 2023 and 2024 yesterday by a clear majority of 64 to 56 votes. The budget for 2023 stands at 484 billion shekel and in 2024 it will be 514 billion shekel, the largest in the country’s history. 14 billion were allotted to meet commitments made in the coalition agreements. As a result of new funding, MK Avi Maoz will be reappointed to his role as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of a “Jewish identity”. For more, click here.

The shekel continues to weaken against the US dollar. One dollar is now worth 3.73 shekels.

The Festival of Shavuot begins tonight and extends for one day in Israel and two days outside of Israel. The holiday literally means weeks, and is the culmination of the counting of 7 weeks (49 days) from the second day of Passover. Shavuot is described in the Torah as the harvest festival during which farmers bring their first produce to the Temple in Jerusalem. Shavuot is also the anniversary of the giving of the Ten Commandments and Torah at Mount Sinai. The Book of Ruth is read in the synagogue, and dairy meals are traditionally eaten. It is also customary to stay up all night (first night) to study Torah.

Happy Shavuot!!