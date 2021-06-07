Israel News for 6-4-2021

News Update

The new government could be sworn in on Wednesday, but PM Netanyahu is attempting to postpone the swearing in until next week as he continues to try and break up the coalition.

Officials in the new, incoming government have informed the Biden administration that the new government will resume final status talk with the Palestinian Authority as soon as it is sworn in. Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), who is slated to retain his position in the new government, reportedly made similar comments to senior US officials during his trip to Washington last week. However, Naftali Bennett’s office said that he was unaware of any such messages to the Biden administration.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has admitted that an UNRWA school damaged by an airstrike during the recent Gaza fighting contained a tunnel beneath it.

The annual flag parade in Jerusalem, which was postponed from Jerusalem day (last month) to this coming Thursday, has been cancelled by police fearing that it will incite Arab violence.

The IDF ordered residents of some towns near the Lebanese border to remain indoors as a result of a suspected infiltration of the border. The IDF subsequently removed the restrictions, but it continues to conduct searches in the area.