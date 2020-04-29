Israel News for 4-29-2020

News Update

Deaths from the coronavirus in Israel have risen to 212. There are 352 people being treated in hospital, with 91 of them on ventilators. 193 new virus cases have been reported.

With the country under lockdown, Israel is celebrating Yom Ha’atzmut (Independence Day) for the 72nd time. Official celebrations are primarily virtual, without audiences or crowds. The air force is flying over Israel’s hospitals to honor the medical professionals and first responders who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus. Most of the country is celebrating on their balconies or in their yards.

Yesterday, a 62-year-old woman was stabbed by a 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist wearing a mask, at around 1pm outside a shopping mall in the city of Kvar Saba, in central Israel. The woman is receiving treatment at Meir Medical Center and is set to be released on Wednesday. The terrorist, who was from the West Bank city of Tulkarem, was shot at the scene by an armed civilian who works as a security guard. He was seriously wounded and arrested by police.

Happy Independance Day and Happy 72!!