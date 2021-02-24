Israel News for 2-24-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 4,395 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, putting the infection rate at 6.1%. 77.1% of the new cases were in people under the age of 39 and only 5% were in the over-60s. There are currently 795 people hospitalized in serious condition. There have been 5,648 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The government voted to impose a nighttime curfew, from 8:30pm to 5am, during the three-day Purim holiday break from Wednesday through Sunday. There will also be a ban on traveling more that one kilometer from home.

Eleven people who flew on an El Al rescue flight from New York to Israel on Sunday tested positive upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport, after apparently presenting the negative test required to board the plane. To read more about this, click here.

Over 4.5 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine, and over 3.1 million the second dose.

Security forces are searching for a Palestinian who attacked and attempted to stab a 22 year old resident of the settlement of Yitzhar today. The man managed to fend off the attacker and escape. To see footage of the incident, click here.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for ensuring Israel’s future. Blinked tweeted, “Great speaking with @Gabi_Ashkenazi today to discuss our partnership, regional challenges, and Israel’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to Israel’s security.”

Blinked also said today that the US would run for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, but he said, “We urge the Human Rights Council to look at how it conducts its business. That includes its disproportionate focus on Israel. We need to eliminate Agenda Item 7 and treat the human rights situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories the same way as this body handles any other country.”

Alex Ziloni, aged 105, one of the founding members of the Israel Air Force (IAF), was promoted last week to the rank of colonel in honor of his “many decades of dedication to the State of Israel,” according to statement released by the IDF. Ziloni immigrated to Israel from Poland at age five. After graduating from school, he joined the Haganah in Jerusalem in 1934. Ziloni moved to England in 1936 to study aviation engineering and later volunteered to serve as an engineer in the British Royal Air Force during World War II.

He went on to become a founding member of the IAF in May 1948, during Israel’s War of Independence. He served until 1960 and participated in aerial operations in the 1956 Suez War. Ziloni retired with the rank of lieutenant-colonel and later served as a military attaché in Washington.