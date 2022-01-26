Israel News for 1-24-2022

News Update

IDF troops arrested two terrorists attempting to cross the southern border of Gaza into Israel. They were armed with a grenade.

Russian aircraft have begun flying joint patrols with Syrian aircraft along the Israeli border. The Russian Defense Ministry said that sees joint flights would continue. The joint patrol included Russia’s latest fighter jets: the Sukhoi Su-34 attack aircraft; Sukhoi Su-35 multi-mission fighter jet; A-50 command and control aircraft, as well as the Syrian army’s MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircrafts. Israel is concerned that the Russian involvement in the patrols is a message that they want Israel to stop their attacks against Iranian related forces in Syria. Russia could also be sending a signal to the US that they have broad military capabilities, as tensions rise regarding Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of air defense radars and C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt for a combined value of more than $2.5 billion.

Isaac Herzog will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week.

Snow began to fall this morning in the Golan Heights, as winter storm Elpis blew into Israel. Jerusalem is expected up to 20 centimeters of snow later today.

